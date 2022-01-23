The Masked Singer: Poodle becomes fourth celebrity contestant unmasked

ITV

The identity of The Masked Singer's Poodle was finally revealed on Saturday night.

After Poodle's performance, judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross guessed it could be the singer Michael Buble or TV presenter, Rylan under the costume. But they were all wrong...

Deciding who to save between Poodle and Robobunny, the panel unmasked Poodle after their performance of Natasha Bedingfield's Unwritten.

Who is Poodle in the Masked Singer?

ITV

Removing the mask, the character of Poodle turned out to be Tom Chaplin the lead singer of the band Keane - he had massive hits with his band including the songs Somewhere Only We Know and Everybody's Changing.

Tom, who's the fifth celebrity to leave the competition said: "I've loved it, I found it exhilarating and terrifying and confusing, but I really have had the best time."

It means ANOTHER professional singer has left the competition. Will Young was the third celebrity to leave and Heather Small was unmasked in the first episode.

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford and tennis legend Pat Cash have also been eliminated.

Still in the competition include Panda, Firework, Mushroom, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Rockhopper and Robobunny - who'll all be performing on stage next week.

Should Poodle have gone? Who's been your favourite contestant so far? Let us know in the comments below!