play
Watch Newsround

Wallace and Gromit to return for another cracking adventure!

Last updated at 13:48
comments
View Comments
Wallace and Gromit.Aardman

Awesome animation duo Wallace and Gromit are back for a brand new adventure.

The as-of-yet-untitled film features Wallace and his inventions, and this time he's developed a "smart gnome" that Gromit is suspicious of.

Fans of the famous films face a bit of wait though, as the new movie is scheduled to appear on the BBC over the Christmas period in 2024.

"It's incredibly exciting to be taking British audiences on a cracking new adventure with Wallace & Gromit!" Said BBC Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Stop Motion Animation: Aardman Animation pro's top tips

The BBC made the announcement after the success of the Shaun the Sheep film; The Flight Before Christmas which was shown on BBC One on Christmas Eve.

Shaun the Sheep was originally a Wallace and Gromit character from their 1995 film A Close Shave.

"Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman - they're like family to us, and we couldn't be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in," Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, said.

"When Nick came up with the concept for a 'smart gnome', we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible - despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years. We're sure audiences will find the story irresistible too."

Chicken Run 2Aardman/Netflix
The Worst Witch and Hilda actor Bella Ramsey will be voicing a new character in the second Chicken Run film set for release on Netflix

The new film will also be shown to audiences around the world on Netflix, where Aardman are also set to release a brand new Chicken Run film.

Called Dawn of the Nugget, and staring The Worst Witch's Bella Ramsey, the movie will be available exclusively on the streaming service next year.

More like this

Wallace and Gromit
play
1:41

Wallace and Gromit secrets revealed

Chicken Run 2

Chicken Run 2: Thandie Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey join the coop

Mirabel and Bruno

Encanto: We Don’t Talk About Bruno first Disney song to reach UK chart No 1

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Mirabel and Bruno

We Don’t Talk About Bruno first Disney song to reach UK chart No 1

comments
26
Undated handout photo issued by the Royal Mint of a a new fifty pence coin created to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Watch out for new 50p coin

comments
Prince Charles encourages girl on climbing wall

Prince George's treehouse inspires new park

comments
2
Newsround Home