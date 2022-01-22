Wallace and Gromit to return for another cracking adventure!

Aardman

Awesome animation duo Wallace and Gromit are back for a brand new adventure.

The as-of-yet-untitled film features Wallace and his inventions, and this time he's developed a "smart gnome" that Gromit is suspicious of.

Fans of the famous films face a bit of wait though, as the new movie is scheduled to appear on the BBC over the Christmas period in 2024.

"It's incredibly exciting to be taking British audiences on a cracking new adventure with Wallace & Gromit!" Said BBC Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore.

What is Wallace and Gromit? The series of films star a man named Wallace who's an inventor and his dog, Gromit. Created by Nick Park, Wallace and Gromit is produced by Aardman Animations, their headquarters are based in Bristol, England. The first Wallace and Gromit film came out in 1989, over 30 years ago. That original adventure was a short film called A Grand Day Out. The film sees the pair build and launch a rocket ship to the moon, where they tuck in to a picnic of moon cheese and crackers. Each of the characters are made out of plasticine and filmed using a technique called stop-motion. It involves moving each model a tiny amount and filming each bit at a time. It means scenes in the films can take hours to make. More on Aardman Animations

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Stop Motion Animation: Aardman Animation pro's top tips

The BBC made the announcement after the success of the Shaun the Sheep film; The Flight Before Christmas which was shown on BBC One on Christmas Eve.

Shaun the Sheep was originally a Wallace and Gromit character from their 1995 film A Close Shave.

"Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman - they're like family to us, and we couldn't be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in," Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, said.

"When Nick came up with the concept for a 'smart gnome', we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible - despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years. We're sure audiences will find the story irresistible too."

Aardman/Netflix The Worst Witch and Hilda actor Bella Ramsey will be voicing a new character in the second Chicken Run film set for release on Netflix

The new film will also be shown to audiences around the world on Netflix, where Aardman are also set to release a brand new Chicken Run film.

Called Dawn of the Nugget, and staring The Worst Witch's Bella Ramsey, the movie will be available exclusively on the streaming service next year.