Encanto: We Don’t Talk About Bruno first Disney song to reach UK chart No 1

In the movie, Mirabel has to track down her uncle - who no-one wants to talk about!

We Don't Talk About Bruno, from the animated film Encanto, has become the first Disney song to reach No 1 in the UK charts.

Despite not being officially released as a single, the song has had more than 6 million streams in the UK this week, taking it to the chart's top spot.

In the film - and the song - the main character Mirabel hears the story of her missing Uncle Bruno… who her magical family do not want to talk about.

Written by musicals star Lin-Manuel Miranda, it's the first time ever that an original soundtrack song from Disney has reached number one in the 70 year history of the UK chart.

We DO talk about Bruno-no-no

Celebrating the number one news, Lee Jury from Disney said: "We're delighted to have our first original Disney Number 1 single of all time with 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from Encanto.

"It's another captivating, infectious track written by Lin Manuel Miranda and we're so proud of the success of the movie and soundtrack."

The success is the biggest so far for Lin-Manuel Miranda. He has also written the songs in Moana, as well as music in the recent Star Wars trilogy and also starred as lamplighter Jack in Mary Poppins Returns.

The song is also the first-ever UK Number One for each of the cast members who sing on the track, including performers Rhenzy Feliz, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Diane Guerrero, Carolina Gaitán and also US reggaeton star, Adassa, who plays cousin Dolores in the film.



Another song from the film's soundtrack, Surface Pressure - performed by Jessica Darrow - has made it to No 5 in the chart, and The Family Madrigal, a song about the traditional Colombian world of the film, is at No 15.

Compared to other famous Disney songs, Let It Go from the movie Frozen became hugely popular and got as high as No 11, staying in the charts for 70 weeks.

The song Tale as Old as Time from the Disney movie Beauty and the Beast and performed by singer Celine Dion made it to No 9 in the chart, while Elton John had two Top 20 hits with songs from the animated Lion King movie; Circle of Life and Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

Another popular Disney movie, Aladdin, and its most famous song, A Whole New World, reached No 12.

But nothing has reached the heights of We Don't Talk About Bruno, achieving chart success in ways that other Disney songs have not previously managed.

And the chart success is more good news for the movie after it won Best Animated Film at the first film awards of the year - the Golden Globes - earlier this month.

If we've not included your favourite Disney song, let us know in the comments.