Afcon 2021: The round of 16 teams, the fixtures and the favourites

Getty Images Afcon, the first major football tournament of 2022, is underway in Cameroon

The group stage matches of this year's Afcon are now over, and it's been a very busy couple of weeks.

Algeria, the reigning champions are out, while two nations that are playing in their first ever Afcon - the Gambia and Comoros - are through to the last 16 of the competition!

So who's been playing well, who are now the favourites and what's next?

Here's everything you need to know about what's still to come at this year's tournament.

Who are through?

Getty Images Algeria, who won the trophy in 2019, are out after losing 3-1 to the Ivory Coast

Now that holders, Algeria are out, Nigeria has emerged as one of the tournament favourites with a 100% record so far - winning all their games. They face a tough test on Sunday though, when they play Tunisia.

Surprise package Comoros face hosts Cameroon on Monday after eliminating Ghana in one of Afcon's greatest shocks.

The Gambia, the other first-timers in the tournament, qualified for the last 16 after winning their opening game against Mauritania, grabbing a late draw against Mali and also beating Tunisia. They're against Guinea, also on Monday.

Getty Images Mo Salah hasn't scored in the tournament so far

Senegal, among the favourites before the tournament started, finished top of Group B despite only managing to score one goal. They play Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Seven-time winners Egypt face two-time champions Ivory Coast on Wednesday in one of the biggest round of 16 games.

Egypt, have only managed to score once all tournament and star player, Liverpool forward Mo Salah has failed to register a goal so far. He will be hoping that both he and his team improve after a difficult group stage.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 fixtures Sunday 23 January Burkina Faso vs Gabon & Nigeria vs Tunisia Monday 24 January Guinea vs the Gambia & Cameroon vs Comoros Tuesday 25 January Senegal vs Cape Verde & Morocco vs Malawi Wednesday 26 January Ivory Coast vs Egypt & Mali vs Equatorial Guinea

The winners will go onto the quarter-finals, which take place on the weekend of 29 and 30 January.

The semi-finals will then take place on 2 and 3 February.

And the final and third-place match will take place on 6 February.

More on the favourites

Getty Images Nigeria supporters cheer on their team

Two teams have stood out so far: Cameroon and Nigeria.

The Super Eagles are the only side with a 100% record, dominating seven-time champions Egypt in their opening game and going on to beat Sudan and Guinea-Bissau comfortably.

Cameroon, meanwhile, enjoyed good wins over Burkina Faso and Ethiopia to top Group A, with captain Vincent Aboubakar scoring five goals!