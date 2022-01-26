The Doodle Boy signs deal with Nike

Family Joe's first book is due out next month

Doodling is something we all might do at times, often without even giving much thought to what we're actually drawing!

But this 12-year-old boy from Shropshire has just signed a deal with Nike - all because of his doodles.

Joe, also known as The Doodle Boy, has been hired as a "co-creator" by the sportswear giant, in a role that will see him encourage kids to be more creative.

He's even got a book coming out later this year. His first book - called Game of Scones - is a children's fiction tale featuring his illustrations.

We caught up with Joe back in 2020

Joe first shot to fame in 2020, after he was chosen to do a special illustration for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as part of their royal train tour.

In the time since, he has illustrated children's books, decorated hospitals, restaurants and even a TV set in the USA.

He said: "This is one of my dreams. Nike is such a big thing and there'll be loads of fun stuff coming up soon that I'm really excited for.

"I just keep telling myself, do what you love, do what you love, doodle. It feels very good. I'm really proud of myself."

Joe started doodling when he was just six years old. His parents sent him to an after-school art club after he kept being told off for drawing during his school lessons.

But his work started attracting attention online after his art teacher began posting his doodles on Instagram.