Space: World's first space-based entertainment studio and sports arena to launch in 2024

Axiom The new space studio module will dock on part of the International Space Station (ISS)

Films, music and even sports events could all soon be produced 250 miles above Earth in the world's first ever production studio and sports arena to be based in space.

A space station module with "content and entertainment studios and a multi-purpose arena" is due to be launched in 2024.

The company Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), who are currently co-producing a Tom Cruise movie filmed in space, says their studio module will allow artists, producers, and creatives to produce, record, and live stream content, including films, television, music and even sports events.

Axiom

The new studios will initially dock with the world's-first commercial space station, Axiom Station, while it is connected to the International Space Station (ISS).

But it will then separate from the ISS in 2028.

SEE will make their own space-bound content, but other creators will be able to use the studio to take advantage of the Space Station's microgravity environment - so perhaps we might soon be seeing social media stars floating around in space!

What is microgravity? Microgravity is the condition in which people or objects appear to be weightless. The effects of microgravity can be seen when astronauts and objects float in space.

SEE is co-founded by Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, media entrepreneurs and film producers, who are producing the first ever Hollywood motion picture filmed in outer space with action star Tom Cruise.

The arena could be used for sports - perhaps like the ones these ISS astronauts took part in for their Space Olympics!

Axiom Chief Engineer Dr. Michael Baine said the module can be used for a range of activities including "an onboard state-of-the-art media production capability that will capture and convey the experience of weightlessness with breath-taking impact."

Richard Johnston, SEE Chief Operating Officer, added: "Science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream about what the future might bring. Creating a next generation entertainment venue in space opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams a reality."

What do you think of the space studio? Do you want to see more entertainment made in space?