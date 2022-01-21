Chicken Run 2: Thandie Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey join the coop

Getty Images Bella Ramsey will be voicing a new character in Chicken Run 2

The Worst Witch star Bella Ramsey will be in Chicken Run 2.

The 18-year-old who also voices Hilda in the animated Netflix series of the same name, will be voicing the chicken coop's latest addition.

As well as the return of the first film's favourites, Ginger and Rocky, the sequel will have a new chick, Molly, voiced by Bella.

The sequel film from Aardman Animations is called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and will be coming to Netflix in 2023.

Set some time after the first film, the plot involves the flock giving up a peaceful island existence when a new "threat" is faced by the whole of "chicken-kind" - egg-citing!

On social media Bella reposted the announcement put out by Aardman with a still from the film showing Ginger, Rocky and chick's foot bursting out of an egg.

Bella said: "SO EXCITED to be a part of Chicken Run 2!! I looove the original movie so this is a dream! P.S. I'm the foot"

As well as Bella Ramsey, there are new actors voicing her feathered mum and dad.

Thandie Newton (Solo: A Star Wars) will be voicing Ginger, while Shazam!'s Zachary Levi is Rocky.

Along with the Chicken Run news, Netflix also announced it will be teaming up with Aardman for a new Wallace & Gromit movie.

