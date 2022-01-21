Nasa's InSight Mars lander 'wake's up' after dust storm

NASA

A Nasa robot is dusting itself down after an intense storm on the red planet forced it into safe mode earlier this month.

While it is said to be back to "more normal operations", InSight, a NASA spacecraft which touched down on Mars in 2018, is still operating on reduced power.

While the craft has emerged safely from its slumber, engineers are keeping an eye on it because, like many other rovers and landers, it is a solar-powered robot - and dust and solar panels don't really go well together!

Dusts storms are a challenge to combat, but they're not unexpected. Mars is known for them!

Science on pause

"Skies seem to be clearing overhead, so I'm out of safe mode and back to more normal operations," the mission posted on social media.

"I'll wait to start doing more science until I know how much power I can expect to generate once the storm settles."

InSight's mission is to study the interior of the planet. But dust has always been the robots biggest threat.

Every year there are some moderately big dust storms that pop up on Mars and they cover continent-sized areas and last for weeks at a time Michael Smith , Planetary scientist, NASA

As its power supply gets weaker its harder to shake off the dust from its panels.

Last year engineers working on the mission successfully managed to clear one them by using its own robotic arm.

The technique involved picking up sand from the surface of the planet, then gently trickling it over the solar panel.

Pretty clever stuff!

The atmosphere on Mars is about 1% as dense as Earth's atmosphere. That means to fly a kite on Mars, the wind would need to blow much faster than on Earth to get the kite in the air Kathryn Mersmann, NASA

Unfortunately, the robots on Mars - and there are several, including NASA's Perseverance Rover - rely on light windy "clean ups" to blow dust from its hard-at-work spacecraft.

In the case of InSight it has not yet been lucky enough to benefit from a passing breeze.

The planet reached its furthest orbital distance from the Sun last year, so its solar panels aren't getting the maximum boost it needs to operate in full power mode.

So for the time being the science will just have to slow for InSight and have an extended rest.