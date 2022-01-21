Queen's Platinum Jubilee: New 50p coin to be released in February 2022

PA Media The new 50p coin designed by Osborne Ross features the number 70, which is how many years the Queen has been on the throne

The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee year in 2022.

To mark her 70 years on the throne the Royal Mint are releasing special coins to commemorate her reign.

This coin is the first 50p to be released to mark a royal event - and now we know when to look out for it in our change.

With the designs having already been announced, people have been waiting to find out how they can get their hands on one.

Collectors item to be "cherished for years to come"

PA Media The Queen is Britain's longest reigning monarch - and the longest reigning living monarch in the world!

The Royal Mint - who make all the coins we use - say it will be available from post offices across the UK on 7 February 2022.

It features a number 70 engraved on the tails side of the coin, with the monarch's cypher and dates of her reign framed inside the zero.

Coins tell the story of our nation and we are delighted to be working with the Post Office to mark this special royal occasion Mark Loveridge , Director of UK currency

Around 1.3 million of the coins will enter circulation - that means they'll be in the cash and change that we all use.

But before you check all the fifty pence's in your money box, or your parents spare change hoping to swap them - you won't be able to do so quite that easily!

The coins will only be available when you buy something at the Post Office.

Don't worry though - as soon as these coins start leaving the 11,500 Post Offices across the whole of the United Kingdom then they will start entering normal circulation - so just keep your eyes peeled!

The Platinum Jubilee is the first royal event to be commemorated by a 50p coin, the Royal Mint said, adding that the coins were likely to become highly sought after as collector's items to be "cherished for generations to come".

They might be worth more than 50p in years to come...!