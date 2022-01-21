play
Watch Newsround

Check out this amazing new park inspired by Prince George's treehouse

Last updated at 09:57
comments
View Comments
Prince Charles playground Dumfries HousePA Media
The park was approved and funded by Prince Charles' charitable organisation, The Prince's Foundation.

Prince Charles has opened a new playground in Scotland which was inspired by his grandson Prince George's tree house.

The huge structure is complete with two racing slides, a tube slide and a series of super high rope bridges.

The park is in the grounds of the Dumfries House estate in Ayrshire, and was designed to encourage children to get involved with nature.

It is free to get into and it is hoped it will help boost local children's physical wellbeing and mental health in the wake of the pandemic.

Based on a Den
Prince Charles playground Dumfries HousePA Media
The central tower is similar to Prince George's treehouse, which has a thatched roof. This one is made from cedar.

The central treehouse tower is made from sustainably sourced English chestnut and was based on a similar structure at Prince Charles' Gloucestershire home, Highgrove.

The original structure was built as a den for princes William and Harry for William's seventh birthday in 1989.

But Prince Charles refurbished it for his eldest grandson George in 2015.

Prince Charles playground Dumfries HousePA Media
The Prince managed to keep up with the children across one of the huge rope bridges.

Pupils from a local primary school were lucky enough to test out the park and it's equipment.

Prince Charles even encouraged them to race each other on the adjoining slides, which are also built for adults to be able to use to help families get involved.

Prince Charles encourages girl on climbing wallPA Media
The future king encouraged the children to explore the park as much as they wanted.

Being 73, Prince Charles decided against having a go himself, but did follow some children over one of the rope bridges.

The playground also features a wooden finger maze which is a scaled-down version of the Dumfries House maze.

More like this

Girl in a slide

Should playgrounds be more risky?

Bee on flower

Bees: Air pollution prevents pollinating insects from finding flowers

Quiz of the week

Quiz of the week! How well have you been following this week's news?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Marcus Kleveland

Five things to watch out for at the X Games

comments
2
Bee on flower

How dirty air is confusing bees

comments
3
Diogo Jota scores twice for Liverpool

Liverpool set up League Cup final against Chelsea

comments
1
Newsround Home