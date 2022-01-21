Adele: Singer postpones big shows in Las Vegas

It was supposed to be Adele's big comeback show, but it's now been postponed.

Superstar singer Adele has had to delay all of her headline shows in Las Vegas, the day before they were due to kick off.

The British soul diva said it was partly due to members of her backstage crew contracting Covid 19, as well as other organisation and planning issues.

"It's been impossible to finish the show," she told fans in an apology video posted to her Instagram.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready." she continued.

Raven B Varona

Short notice

Some fans were angry at the short notice they were given as they had already arranged hotels and made the trip with just a day to go.

It was also due to be the first live concerts she had performed in for over five years.

A tearful Adele said she had been "awake for 30 hours" trying to rescue the production, but had simply "run out of time".

It's been impossible to finish the show... I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted." Adele

Adele was supposed to start a run of 24 concerts at the world famous Caesar's Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

Having your own show in a popular Las Vegas hotel is a big honour for many artists as people travel from all over the world to visit the city.

The shows can also make a lot of money for the performer, with Adele rumoured to earn over £500,000 per show.

She says all the concert dates will be rescheduled.