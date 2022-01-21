Covid: Northern Ireland rules to relax from Friday 21 January

Getty Images

New rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland will come into force on Friday 21 January.

It means that people who test positive for Covid will no longer have to isolate for seven days.

It's been dropped to five full days - as long as people test negative on Day 5 and Day 6.

Also the rules that people from no more than six households could meet up in restaurants and cafes will also be lifted, and guidance saying no more than three household should meet indoors will also be scrapped.

The changes were agreed at a Northern Ireland Executive meeting on Thursday, with ministers due to review all remaining Covid restrictions again on 10 February.

There are also changes coming next week with the dropping of vaccine passports for adults at restaurants and cinemas, and indoor concerts and dancing being allowed again.

Vaccine passports will still be needed for adults at indoor standing events with more 300 people.

The guidance on working from home for adults will go back to doing so where you can, with bosses encouraged to help make this happen.

What are the rules elsewhere?

Scotland,England and Wales have already announced some easing of restrictions.

A number of Covid measures in England - like masks in classrooms - have already ended. From 27 January, the requirement to wear a face covering in public places will end and adults won't have to work from home.

In Scotland, rules for restaurants, cafes and sports events are changing, while in Wales a three-week plan for scrapping restrictions has been set out.