EFL Cup final: Liverpool set up EFL Cup final clash with Chelsea

Liverpool are into the final of the League Cup after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of the semi-final at Emirates Stadium.

Two goals from striker Diogo Jota secured victory over the Gunners and means they will now face Chelsea at Wembley.

Arsenal's misery was sealed when substitute Thomas Partey, who had only just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, was sent off following a late challenge on Fabinho in the 90th minute.

This will be Liverpool's first Wembley final for six years.

The Road to Wembley

Arsenal substitute Thomas Partey sees red in the last minute of the game

Diogo Jota impressed with two goals as he filled in for Liverpool's usual attacking threat of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane, both away at Africa Cup of Nations.

Since signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £45-million deal at the start of last season, he has scored 27 goals.

LIVERPOOL'S EFL CUP RUN Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (SF) Liverpool 3-3 Leicester City (QF) (Win 5-4 on penalties) Preston NE 0-2 Liverpool (4th RD) Liverpool 3-0 Norwich City (3rd RD)

Who's won the most times?

Chelsea legends Didier Drogba and Petr Cech celebrate the clubs last League Cup win in 2015

Liverpool hold the joint record for the most League Cup titles with Manchester City - they have eight victories each.

The last time the Reds won the competition was in 2012 versus Cardiff City at Wembley.

Chelsea meanwhile have won the cup five times.

Their last win was a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

CHELSEA'S EFL CUP RUN Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea (SF) Brentford 0-2 Chelsea (QF) Chelsea 1-1 Southampton (4th RD) (Win 4-3 on penalties) Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa (3rd RD) (Win 4-3 on penalties)

60 years of history

Raheem Sterling holding the League Cup after Manchester City's win in 2019

The League Cup competition has a history that stretches back to 1961, when Rotherham Utd took on Aston Villa.

Since then 18 of those matches have gone to extra time - and 5 of those have gone to penalties - so this final could well be a cracker...

The final will be played in late February at Wembley Stadium in London.