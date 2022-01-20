Australian Open 2022: Radacanu, Murray and Watson out of the grand slam

Getty Images

Britons Emma Raducanu, Heather Watson and Andy Murray are all out of the Australian Open on day four.

Britain's Emma Radacanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by Danka Kovonik.

The US Open champion had problems with blisters on her hand which affected her play.

She led 3-0 in the opening set before needing treatment on her hand.

Having lost the first set, the 19-year-old was able to win the second but eventually lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Montenegro's Danka Kovinic is into the last 32 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

"It was a really nice experience to play Emma here and make the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time after many years," said Kovinic, the world number 98.

Fellow Briton Heather Watson is also out after losing 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

Former world number one Andy Murray is out after a straight sets defeat

Meanwhile in the Men's singles, Dan Evans is the final Briton left after former world number one Andy Murray was beaten by Japan's Taro Daniel.

Murray lost 6-4 6-4 6-4 to qualifier Daniel.

Britain's Dan Evans went straight through to the third round of the Australian Open after opponent Arthur Rinderknech had to pull out with a wrist injury.

The 24th seed will face Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger Aliassime on Saturday.