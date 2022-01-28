TV: What shows are YOU watching right now?

Getty Images

Children are twice as likely to watch programmes on demand than live TV according to a recent study and that's certainly the case with a group of children that Newsround spoke to.

The kids told us what their favourite shows were and what they watched them on, with Encanto on Disney+ and Sam & Cat on Netflix both popular.

But that's just one class. We want to know what YOU are watching right now.

Do you like family TV shows like Dancing on Ice, Strictly or Masked Singer or are you more a fan of films on streaming sites like Netflix and Disney+? Maybe there's a show you just can't miss on YouTube.

Also what programmes are would you recommend to others? Let us know in the comments below!