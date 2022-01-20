Tonga: First plane carrying essential aid arrives

NZ DEFENCE FORCE A New Zealand Hercules aircraft carrying emergency supplies left Auckland in New Zealand earlier on Thursday

The first military plane containing essential food, water and medical supplies has landed in Tonga.

It arrives five days after an underwater volcano erupted around 40 miles from the island in the South Pacific ocean, creating a tsunami and volcanic ash to cover large parts of the country.

The plane, which has arrived from New Zealand, was only able to land after teams of hundreds of volunteers and rescue workers battled to clear huge amounts of ash from the airport's main runway.

The plane also contains water containers, temporary shelter kits, electricity generators, hygiene and family kits and communications equipment.

The country has struggled to make contact with other nations due to the damage the wave caused to an important undersea cable, which was vital for communications systems on the island.

Other planes and ships sent by New Zealand and Australia are also on the way.

What has been happening since the volcano erupted?

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano caused large areas of Tonga to be covered in thick ash, as well as serious flooding.

The only way of communicating with people on the island has been by satellite phones, which are mainly held by foreign embassies in the capital city Nuku'alofa.

Many Tongans who live abroad are still waiting to speak to loved ones on the island.

Three people are known to have died in the disaster.

Non-contact aid drops

The aid workers and military personnel from other countries will not make contact with any Tongan residents due to Covid-19 protocols.

Tonga has only had one case of the virus since the start of the pandemic due to strict border controls.

New Zealand's Defence Minister Peeni Henare said, "The aircraft is expected to be on the ground for up to 90 minutes before returning to New Zealand".

The commander of NZ's joint forces Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour said, "We are very respectful that the last thing that Tonga would need now is a Covid outbreak on top of this disaster".