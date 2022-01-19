Activision Blizzard: The massive $70bn gaming deal that's good news for Xbox

Getty Images

Microsoft has announced it is purchasing games company Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion (£50bn) - in the largest deal in gaming history.

If the deal is completed, it will mark a major step for Microsoft's Xbox games console in its battle against the Sony PlayStation.

It means that Xbox and Microsoft will own the rights to several game franchises, including the legendary PlayStation exclusive Crash Bandicoot.

That means future Crash games could skip the PlayStation entirely to be released exclusively on Xbox instead.

The games Activision Blizzard make are some of the most popular in the world.

Other titles now owned by Microsoft include Overwatch, Spyro the Dragon and Call of Duty which is hugely popular among older gamers.

And, depending on what Microsoft want to do with the games, they could all become Xbox exclusives going forward too.

[We] will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

The purchase of Activision Blizzard comes as Microsoft looks to expand its Game Pass service, a paid for subscription that allows Xbox owners to play a number of games on the console.

Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox, says they "will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass."

The deal, expected to be finalised in 2023, also comes a year after Microsoft bought another influential gaming company, Bethesda for $7.5bn.

So who's winning the latest console war?

Despite some issues with availability, it's reported that the PlayStation 5 is outselling Microsoft's latest Xbox, the Series X.

That could be because Sony's machines have had more appealing exclusive titles, such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and other games that can't be played on Xbox consoles.

BBC gaming reporter, Steffan Powell says: "In the battle to attract more gamers to their platforms these exclusive titles and experiences are crucial.

"It is not yet clear if Activision Blizzard games, which at the moment can be played on both Microsoft and Sony consoles, will become exclusive to Xbox."

As for what's next in gaming, a Netflix-style subscription service could be how we play games in the future. And, if Microsoft is able to offer more exclusive content through the game companies it's bought, then that could give Microsoft and Xbox a huge advantage over the likes of Sony moving forward.