Litter picker in Devon finds 102 dog poo bags on one walk

Hannah Beaumont / Me & the Plastic Sea Hannah Beaumont standing in front of the rubbish she collected during her litter pick in Devon

A local volunteer was left shocked after finding more than 100 dog poo bags dumped on the ground during a walk in Devon, England.

Hannah Beaumont regularly walks along the coast picking up rubbish left behind by others to help clean up the environment.

But she posted about her recent smelly discovery on Facebook saying: "102 dog poo bags. Yes you read it correctly, ONE HUNDRED AND TWO."

"Thank goodness I got some more jumbo sized bin bags, who needs weight training!?" she added.

Hannah Beaumont / Me & the Plastic Sea Hannah's huge haul of rubbish from just one walk along the coast

Hannah started the conversation group 'Me and The Plastic Sea' after spotting the amount of litter that was building up across Devon's beaches.

In her post, she said: "Looking at it all in front of me, like every time I lay out my bags, made me feel saddened that people choose to treat the planet this way.

"Please take your rubbish, and your dog's poo bags home with you if you cannot find a bin. You are literally killing the earth and that's that. Stop being lazy."

In just one walk she picked up "102 dog poo bags, a huge pile of wet wipes and tissues, two masks, about a carrier bag size of McDonald's and coffee cup type packaging, another heap of wrapperles s, o oddtw gloves and a hat, fake flowers, two glass bottles, 16 cans, dog ball pieces, a tea light, 9 plastic bottand cups and whatever else was stuck to the bottom of the bin bag."

What do you think of people who drop litter or don't take their dog poo away with them?

Let us know in the comments