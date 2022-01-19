Watch today's Newsround

play
Martin has your Wednesday Newsround. We have a round-up of how the British tennis stars are doing at the Australian Open, some good news for baby mandrills and your weekly climate news with Your Planet.

Boris Johnson says nobody warned him against rule-breaking party

Children going to court to get action on climate change

'Baby Shark' hits huge YouTube views record

Due to sports rights we can't always show the full programme online. You can watch the full version, with optional subtitles, on BBC iPlayer here.

