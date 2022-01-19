Aid due to arrive in Tonga but communications still down

Maxar Technologies The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano before its main eruption on Saturday

A key undersea cable that was destroyed by a volcano eruption in Tonga on Saturday may take at least four weeks to be repaired, according to the New Zealand government.

Since the cable was cut, communication on the island has become near impossible for people on the island to make contact with the rest of the world.

However workers are trying to fix the cables, and experts say the airport is also nearly ready to be open - which will allow aid to arrive by air - and ships with food and medicines on board are also on their way.

The massive volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga has caused catastrophic damage, with homes destroyed and many communities covered in a thick layer of ash.

'Ash everywhere'

Watch: Satellite images capture the moment the giant underwater volcano erupts

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano caused wide areas of Tonga to be covered in thick ash, as well as serious flooding,

In recent days that ash has been stopping planes from landing and delivering much-needed food and drinking water.

Getty Images This satellite imagery shows the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano earlier this month before the eruption

New Zealand's authorities say Tonga's main airport runway is expected to be cleared on Wednesday, after rescue teams and hundreds of volunteers desperately worked to clear ash from the tarmac using wheelbarrows and shovels.

A UN representative for the region added that, while clearing ash on the main island of Tongatapu had proven more difficult than expected, good progress had been made.

Help on the way

Getty Images

Teams have been working round the clock to get vital supplies to the region.

New Zealand and Australia have been providing aid via navy ships, with planes also ready to go with supplies, once the airport runway is clear.

There have been reports of food supplies at shops running low and deliveries have been deemed a priority, despite fears deliveries could spread Covid.

Repairing communication tech

Getty Images New Zealand's Defence Force staff have been packing disaster relief supplies to send to Tonga

Since the damage to the communication cables, currently the only way of communicating with people on the island is using a few satellite phones mainly held by foreign embassies in the capital city Nuku'alofa.

Cable repair contractor SubCom said it has been working with telecommunications company Tonga Cable to find a ship to use to carry out the cable repairs.

Many Tongans abroad have since been waiting to hear news from loved ones.

There are plans to set up a 2G connection that so as people can at least make calls and send texts.

However the connection is expected to be "limited and patchy", covering about 10% of regular capacity.