Pandas: How do they stay healthy on a diet of bamboo leaves?

We wouldn't be healthy if we only ate the same food all the time - so how do pandas manage to stay strong and healthy when most of the time they are only eating bamboo leaves?

Well researchers have found that the animals' gut bacteria changes depending on the season.

When nutritious bamboo shoots become available, higher level of the bacteria, called Clostridium butyricum, helps the bear gain weight and store more fat.

The study suggests that this may help compensate for the lack of nutrients in seasons when there are only bamboo leaves for the pandas to chew on.

Researchers, led by Fuwen Wei at the Institute of Zoology, have been studying wild giant pandas living in the Qinling Mountains in central China for decades.

Bamboo produces new canes in the Spring, with shoots emerging out of the ground and grow to full size in around 60 days

While they feed on fibrous bamboo for most of the year, during late spring and early summer, the animals get to enjoy protein-rich newly sprouted bamboo shoots.

Depending on what part of the grass they are eating, pandas need to eat around 11-38 Kg of bamboo every day.

First author Guangping Huang, at the Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, said: "This is the first time we established a (this) relationship."

"We've known these pandas have a different set of gut microbes during the shoot-eating season for a long time, and it's very obvious that they are chubbier during this time of the year."

A newborn panda is about the size of a stick of butter - about 1/900th the size of its mother - but females can grow up to about 200 pounds.

While males can grow up to about 300 pounds as adults, according to the WWF.

How did the scientists find this out?

Getty Images Pandas aren't the only ones to eat bamboo shoots - they are also used in lots of Asian dishes

In order to test if this change in gut bacteria could affect a panda's fat storage, the researchers conducted an experiment using mice.

They took some of the panda poo from the time of year when the pandas would be eating shoots and other bacteria from when they would be easting leaves.

They then took the different bacteria from these and introduced them into mice to see if it would have a similar affect.

The mice were fed a bamboo-based diet that simulated what pandas eat for three weeks.

According to the study, the mice transplanted with bacterial collected during shoot-eating season gained significantly more weight and had more fat than mice who had the bacteria from leaf-eating season, despite both eating the same amount of food.