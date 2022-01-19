Encanto: Is We Don't Talk About Bruno heading to Number One?

Disney In the movie, Mirabel has to track down her uncle - who no-one wants to talk about!

If you are a fan of the Disney movie Encanto you'll know that it's got some great songs.

And now one of them could be heading for Number One in the UK charts!

Despite not having been officially released as a single, the song We Don't Talk About Bruno is everywhere.

It's picking up so many listens on streaming sites - like YouTube and Spotify - that the people behind the charts say that it looks likely to go right to the top.

The song was written by musicals star Lin-Manuel Miranda - who wrote the songs in Moana and starred as lamplighter Jack in Mary Poppins Returns.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the vote, click here.

In the film, the song sees main character Mirabel hear the story of her missing Uncle Bruno… who her magical family do not talk about.

It would be the first-ever UK Number One for each of the cast members who sing on the track, which include actors but also US reggaeton star, Adassa, who plays cousin Dolores in the film.

And it's not the only song from the movie in the Top 20, according to the Official Charts Company, who study which songs are the most popular.

Disney

Older sister anthem Surface Pressure by Jessica Darrow might also rise to Number Six while The Family Madrigal - which introduces every character - is currently expected to enter the Top 20 at Number 19.

It's more good news for the movie after it won Best Animated Film at the first film awards of the year - the Golden Globes - earlier this month.