Afcon 2021: Five facts about Comoros who defeated Ghana!

Last updated at 12:58
Comoros' forward Ahmed Mogni (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group C Africa Cup of NationsGetty Images
Comoros' forward Ahmed Mogni celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group C Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana is out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after being defeated at the group stage.

The Ghanaian team was beaten 3-2 by Comoros, who were playing at the football tournament for the first time.

The result is one of the biggest shocks in Afcon history!

Even to qualify for the tournament - given its size - is a huge achievement, and now Comoros has had its first win.

Read on for five interesting facts about the tiny island nation.

1. Comoros is a group of islands
Map of Comoros

The Comoros - officially the Union of Comoros - is a group of islands in the Indian Ocean, between Madagascar and the southeast African mainland.

They lie about 180 miles (290 km) off the eastern coast of Africa. Three islands make up the island nation of Comoros.

2. The islands are volcanic
Mount KarthalaGetty Images
Mount Karthala is an active volcano

The islands of the Comoros were formed by volcanic activity.

On Grande Comore island, the largest island in the nation of Comoros, there are two volcanoes.

The largest, Mount Karthala or Karthola is an active volcano.

3. Around 900,000 people live there
The harbour and mosque in the capital MoroniGetty Images
The harbour and mosque in the capital Moroni

The island nation has a population of just under a million people.

The capital city of the Comoros is called Moroni and over 40,000 people live there.

4. A flower used in perfume grows there
ylang-ylang flowerGetty Images
The ylang-ylang flower grows in Comoros

The ylang-ylang or perfume tree is native to the islands.

Ylang-Ylang is used to produce essential oils and perfume.

The main agricultural products of Comoros also includes vanilla, coconuts, bananas and cassava and various spices such as cloves.

5. The Comoros team are nicknamed the Coelacanths
Comoros teamGetty Images
Comoros

The Comoros national team are nicknamed the Coelacanths (pronounced see-la-canths) after a endangered species of exotic fish found in the region.

Amazingly back in 2008, Comoros ranked 198 in the Fifa rankings, it now ranks 132.

The team's first major win came in 2016, when they beat Botswana in what was their 20th attempt to win either a Nations Cup or World Cup qualifier.

Beating former Afcon winners Ghana means they now they have a mighty triumph to celebrate!

