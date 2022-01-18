Wolf Moon: Check out the view from around the world
First full moon of the year is the Wolf Moon according to native north Americans. It's called this because often this is the time of year when many wolves are active ahead of the February mating season.
Madrid: The full moon of January known as Wolf Moon can be seen rising over the skyscrapers of the Four Towers Business Area.
Getty Images
United Kingdom: See it rising behind The Shard in central London.
Getty Images
Netherlands: It rises and lights up the Dutch sky in a residential area near Eindhoven behind houses and buildings.
Getty Images
Gaza City: At this time of day the moon has a warm glow.
Getty Images
Thailand: It looks so bright and clear as it rises behind an apartment building in Bangkok.
Getty Images
United States: The 98 percent illuminated Wolf Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty before sunrise.
Getty Images
Italy: It's almost morning as the moon sets behind Monte Prena in Gran Sasso d'Italia National Park.