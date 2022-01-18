play
Wolf Moon: Check out the view from around the world

First full moon of the year is the Wolf Moon according to native north Americans. It's called this because often this is the time of year when many wolves are active ahead of the February mating season.
Madrid: The full moon of January known as Wolf Moon can be seen rising over the skyscrapers of the Four Towers Business Area.
The full moon of January known as Wolf moon rises over the skyscrapers of the Four Towers Business Area of MadridGetty Images
United Kingdom: See it rising behind The Shard in central London.
The Wolf Moon, the first full moon of the year, rises behind The Shard in central London on January 17, 2022.Getty Images
Netherlands: It rises and lights up the Dutch sky in a residential area near Eindhoven behind houses and buildings.
Full Wolf Moon in the Netherlands lights up the January clear winter sky.Getty Images
Gaza City: At this time of day the moon has a warm glow.
The full Wolf Moon rises over Gaza City, Monday, January 17, 2022.Getty Images
Thailand: It looks so bright and clear as it rises behind an apartment building in Bangkok.
Moon rises behind an apartment building in Bangkok on January 17, 2022.Getty Images
United States: The 98 percent illuminated Wolf Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty before sunrise.
A 98 percent illuminated Wolf Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty before sunriseGetty Images
Italy: It's almost morning as the moon sets behind Monte Prena in Gran Sasso d'Italia National Park.
Full moon sets behind Monte Prena in Gran Sasso d'Italia National Park on January, 2022.Getty Images

