play
Watch Newsround

Dancing on Ice: Bez tests positive for Covid

Last updated at 13:29
comments
View Comments
Bez and skating partner Angela EganMatt Frost/ITV/PA

Dancing on Ice returned to our screens on Sunday night but already there is disruption.

Celebrity skater Bez has tested positive for Covid-19 after performing live on the opening show.

The musician said he is "gutted" that he will miss training but he will be back skating again in week three.

BezITV Pictures

Talking about the news an ITV spokesperson said: "We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines."

Bez was the first person on the show to perform wearing a helmet! He even wore elbow and knee pads because during training he kept falling over.

Bez was one of six celebrities to perform on the opening night, with the other six skating on Sunday 23 January.

They include Connor Ball, Rachel Stevens, Ryan Gascoigne, Ben Foden, Stef Reid and Liberty Poole.

Do you watch Dancing on Ice? Are you enjoying the new series? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

Baby shark.

Baby Shark: Most viewed YouTube video with 10 billion streams

Masked Singer contestants

The Masked Singer: Bagpipes becomes fourth celebrity contestant revealed

bbc
play
0:57

Meet the skater who swapped ice rinks for car parks

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

A man is seen holding a placard reading 'Save the planet' during the protest

Children going to court to get action on climate change

comments
30
An artists impression of an asteroid near Earth

Closest asteroid for next 200 years to pass Earth today!

comments
48
Coin in dirt

Super rare 765-year-old gold coin discovered in field!

comments
5
Newsround Home