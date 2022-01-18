Dancing on Ice: Bez tests positive for Covid

Matt Frost/ITV/PA

Dancing on Ice returned to our screens on Sunday night but already there is disruption.

Celebrity skater Bez has tested positive for Covid-19 after performing live on the opening show.

The musician said he is "gutted" that he will miss training but he will be back skating again in week three.

ITV Pictures

Talking about the news an ITV spokesperson said: "We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines."

Bez was the first person on the show to perform wearing a helmet! He even wore elbow and knee pads because during training he kept falling over.

Bez was one of six celebrities to perform on the opening night, with the other six skating on Sunday 23 January.

They include Connor Ball, Rachel Stevens, Ryan Gascoigne, Ben Foden, Stef Reid and Liberty Poole.

Do you watch Dancing on Ice? Are you enjoying the new series? Let us know in the comments below.