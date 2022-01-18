Covid-19: Scotland to lift most Covid restrictions

Getty Images

The majority of Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions are to be lifted from next week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

From Monday 24 January, large indoor events will resume, nightclubs will re-open and social distancing rules will be dropped as part of the changes.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said "Scotland had turned a corner" with new cases of coronavirus dropping significantly in the country.

Guidance warning adults against meeting up with more than three households at a time will be removed, along with restrictions on indoor contact sports.

However people are still being asked to work from home and to take lateral flow tests before meeting with others.

What are the rules on events?

Nicola Sturgeon (pictured) announced the plans to Members of the Scottish Parliament

Limits to the number of people who could attend public events came in on 26 December.

This permitted up to 100 people at indoor standing events, up to 200 people at indoor seated events and up to 500 people, either seated or standing, at outdoor events.

Large Hogmanay events, such as the famous celebrations in Edinburgh, had to be cancelled and the Scottish football Premiership brought its winter break forward.

These rules were scrapped on Monday 18 January, meaning full capacity events can return.

From 24 January, nightclubs can re-open, indoor contact sports can resume with no restriction on the number of households that can meet in a venue.

What rules remain in place?

Schools

Secondary school pupils aged 12 and over and teachers have to wear masks indoors with one metre distancing in place.

All secondary school children are also being asked to take a lateral flow test twice a week.

Public spaces

Face coverings still need to be worn indoors in public places like shops and on public transport by anyone over the age of 12.