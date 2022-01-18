play
Watch Newsround

Covid-19: Scotland to lift most Covid restrictions

Last updated at 17:45
comments
View Comments
heart sign with hands at gig.Getty Images

The majority of Scotland's Covid-19 restrictions are to be lifted from next week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

From Monday 24 January, large indoor events will resume, nightclubs will re-open and social distancing rules will be dropped as part of the changes.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said "Scotland had turned a corner" with new cases of coronavirus dropping significantly in the country.

Guidance warning adults against meeting up with more than three households at a time will be removed, along with restrictions on indoor contact sports.

However people are still being asked to work from home and to take lateral flow tests before meeting with others.

What are the rules on events?
Nicola SturgeonGetty Images
Nicola Sturgeon (pictured) announced the plans to Members of the Scottish Parliament

Limits to the number of people who could attend public events came in on 26 December.

This permitted up to 100 people at indoor standing events, up to 200 people at indoor seated events and up to 500 people, either seated or standing, at outdoor events.

Large Hogmanay events, such as the famous celebrations in Edinburgh, had to be cancelled and the Scottish football Premiership brought its winter break forward.

These rules were scrapped on Monday 18 January, meaning full capacity events can return.

From 24 January, nightclubs can re-open, indoor contact sports can resume with no restriction on the number of households that can meet in a venue.

What rules remain in place?

Schools

Secondary school pupils aged 12 and over and teachers have to wear masks indoors with one metre distancing in place.

All secondary school children are also being asked to take a lateral flow test twice a week.

Public spaces

Face coverings still need to be worn indoors in public places like shops and on public transport by anyone over the age of 12.

More like this

scotland fans

Covid in Scotland: Large outdoor events take place in Scotland again

Girl wearing a mask in cinema

Coronavirus restrictions: What are the rules where you live?

Masks in school

Covid: Face masks to return to secondary school classrooms in England

girl uses an lateral flow test

Covid: New rules on coronavirus testing in England and Scotland

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson says nobody warned him against rule-breaking party

comments
10
A man is seen holding a placard reading 'Save the planet' during the protest

Children going to court to get action on climate change

comments
38
Fraizer playing golf.
play
1:23

Six-year-old golfer set to play in big US tournament

Newsround Home