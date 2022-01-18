RSPCA's funniest call-outs of 2021

RSPCA

The RSPCA animal charity receives a call to help injured animals every 30 seconds in the UK.

Last year alone, the organisation attended more than 280,000 incidents.

But, sometimes the calls are to some VERY strange situations, which turn out to be a mistake.

Here are some of the funniest call outs of 2021.

There's a snake in my roof!

RSPCA

The RSCPA got a call-out from a distressed member of public in West Yorkshire about a snake which had been spotted on their roof.

Animal rescue officer Ollie Wilkes was sent in to assess the situation.

"It was difficult to see in the dark so the fire and rescue service used a long hook to pull the snake down and we very quickly realised there was nothing for anyone to worry about", he said.

"It was a headless rubber toy! I suspect a bird of prey had swooped down and picked it up before dropping it on the roof when it realised it wasn't a tasty treat!"

Get stuffed

RSPCA

When the RSCPA got a call about a distressed dog which was supposedly tied to the front of a boat, they quickly jumped into action.

Inspector Dale Grant was sent to the scene to investigate and quickly realised that it was a false alarm.

"The 'dog' in question turned out to be a stuffed toy tiger that had been tied onto the bow of the boat," he said.

That's quackers

RSPCA

With heavy snowfall affecting parts northern England in the winter of 2021, the RSCPA received lots of calls about animals out in the tough conditions.

One such call came from Middlesbrough where a member of the public said they'd spotted a frozen duck on a pond.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Shane Lynn rushed to the scene to see if he could help.

Shane said: "The caller claimed the bird had been stuck in the frozen pond for two days and hadn't been able to move.

"As soon as I arrived and located the pond I realised my help wouldn't be required as the duck was in fact a plastic ornament."

Bye, bye birdie

RSPCA

A member of the public in London thought they'd spotted a bird in distress, tangled in a flag pole on the roof of a block of flats.

Animal rescue officer Lisa Miller was sent to the scene in Woolwich to investigate.

"The woman had spotted the bird caught in string and tangled with the flag pole. She said the bird had been trying to fly away but couldn't free itself," she said.

"When I arrived at the scene I quickly established that I wouldn't need to launch a rescue mission; as it was a plastic bird scarer!

"She was very embarrassed but we had a giggle."