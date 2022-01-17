Australian Open 2022: Emma Raducanu to start campaign

Getty Images

Emma Raducanu is back!

The British number one tennis star plays her first round match in the Australian open on Tuesday.

It's the 19-year-old's first Grand Slam appearance since winning the US Open in September.

In doing so, Raducanu became the first British woman to win a major title in 44 years, and the first qualifier in history to lift a Grand Slam (the name given to the four big tournaments).

Fellow Brit Andy Murray also starts his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday against Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The Brits to watch out for

Raducanu is on court against the former US Open champion, Sloane Stephens, at 10:30am British time on Tuesday.

You'll have to get up very early if you want to catch five-time finalist, Murray. He's on at 4am on Tuesday morning.

Raducanu and Murray are joined in action by Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Liam Broady.

What are Raducanu's chances of winning?

Raducanu has struggled to find form since winning the US Open.

She's also got a tough opening round draw. American tennis player, Sloane Stephens, is a former world number three and won the US Open in 2017.

"I'm going to go out there and enjoy the match," Raducanu said. "Just playing in this Grand Slam, I had to work so hard to be here.

"I feel like there's actually no pressure on me. I feel like I'm just happy to be here and have a swing."

If she does manage to win, she'll be making history as only the second woman to do so.

Naomi Osaka is the only woman in the past 20 years to follow her first Grand Slam title by immediately winning the next one.

What happened on day one?

There were big hopes heading into the tournament for British men's number one player, Cameron Norrie.

However, the 12th seed was beaten in straight sets by American player, Sebastian Korda.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka started her campaign with a comprehensive first round victory.

And Rafael Nadal also won his opening match. If he goes on to win the tournament, Nadal will break the men's record for the most Grand Slam titles, with 21.