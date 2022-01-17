Baby Shark: Most viewed YouTube video with 10 billion streams

Pinkfong / YouTube

Baby shark, doo doo doo... like it or not, and it's probably stuck in your head - the catchy song that never, ever goes away has just hit a record 10 billion views on YouTube!

That total means Baby Shark is officially the world's first video ever to reach that number of views on the site.

Creators of "Baby Shark", The Pinkfong Company, announced the news, saying it has "achieved more views than the entire human population with its video".

And, if streamed continuously back-to-back 10 billion times, Baby Shark would play for over 38,000 years. That's a lot of 'doo doo doos'.

Uploaded in 2016, it took four years for Baby Shark to reach the top of YouTube's most-played chart, but the song is actually much older than that.

It is thought to have started at US summer camps attended by children in the 1970s. But one theory says it was actually invented in 1975, as a scary film about a shark - called Jaws - became a huge success around the world.

There are also different versions in different countries - including the French Bebe Requin which is 'baby shark' in French and the German Kleiner Hai which is 'Little Shark' in German, that became a much smaller hit in Europe in 2007.

But none of them could match the huge success of Pinkfong's version, which was sung by 10-year-old Korean-American singer Hope Segoine.

Pinkfong

The video and song originally blew up with the #BabySharkChallenge, a viral dance challenge that encouraged children and adults around the world to do the simple dance, and famous celebrities started to join in too.

Popular Korean K-pop bands like Red Velvet, Girls' Generation and BLACKPINK all performed their own version of the song at their concerts.

In 2018, Pinkfong's marketing director Jamie Oh told the BBC that: "Baby Shark is very trendy and it has a very bright beat with fun dance moves. The animation is very vivid. We call it K-Pop for the next generation."