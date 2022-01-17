Meet the donkey who thinks he's a dog!

Kye wore a nappy around the house while being looked after by Mr Nuttall and his family

This is Kye - he's a donkey ... but thinks he's a dog.

Kye was abandoned by his mum and was looked after in a human house along with pet dogs. He now goes for walkies, plays fetch and even responds to dog whistles.

The four-month-old donkey is owned by John Nuttall whose family has run donkey rides on Skegness beach on England's east coast for 100 years.

Explaining Kye's unusual behaviour, Mr Nuttall said the donkey has been spending time with him and the family pets inside.

"He'll play all day with the dogs and just follows me around. He thinks he's a dog," Mr Nuttall said.

John Nuttall John Nuttall says Kye has become rather attached to him after spending so much time in his company

Kye was born in September last year and after his mother was not interested in him, Mr Nuttall tried to bond the baby foal with a second donkey, who also rejected him.

Worried about Kye, Mr Nuttall desperately began bottle-feeding the dinky donkey but struggled until neighbour and dog expert Gražina Pervenis offered her help.

"She rang me one night to ask me how the foal was doing. I said 'He's not very well, he's poorly'. She took the foal away that night about midnight, stayed up literally the night and kept bottle-feeding him," said Mr Nuttall.

"She put a nappy on him so he didn't mess in the house and kept him on his feet through the night."

John Nuttall Dog expert Gražina Pervenis has helped out looking after Kye the baby donkey

Ms Pervenis said it was "a bit crazy" having a donkey around the house. Her teenage daughter has been helping with the hourly feeds, which continue through the night.

"He feels at home," she said.

"He has been very well behaved. He is cheeky, he likes to play but no damage."

Little Kye now has his very own stable on the Nuttalls' farm in Skegness

Mr Nuttall said Kye - one of about 70 donkeys on the Nuttalls' family farm - was now thriving in his own stable, but "liked to be around people".

"They are sociable animals, but with this little one being with me all the time, he just likes to follow me around," he added.