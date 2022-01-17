King Henry III coin: Rare 765-year-old gold coin discovered in field!

Spink & Son

Imagine going looking for treasure and digging up a super rare gold coin on your very first attempt!

A metal detectorist has found what is believed to be one of England's earliest gold coins whilst searching farmland in Devon, on his first metal detecting search in over ten years.

The find happened last September and at first the man was completely unaware of just how rare the coin was - it's thought to be one of only eight in existence.

The coin is now going to be auctioned, and it could sell for as much as half a million pounds!

What is the King Henry III coin?

Spink & Son The two sides of the rare Henry III coin

The coin is made from gold and depicts King Henry III. It is thought to have been made in 1257.

It is just under an inch wide, and this is the first of its kind to be found in 260 years.

Only eight of these coins are known to exist, and almost all of them can only been seen in museums.

Experts think it shows the first portrait of a king upon the English throne since the time of William the Conqueror, who ruled from 1066 to 1087.

One side of the coin shows the portrait of the bearded and crowned Henry III upon his thrown on the Great Pavement in Westminster Abbey.

There is a long cross, roses and pellets on the other side.

Who was King Henry III? Henry was born on 1 October 1207 in Winchester. He was just nine when his father died and he became king, but he didn't take over ruling the country straight away. When he did reach adulthood and took control, his reign was not always straightforward. In fact it was conflict between King Henry III and his barons that led to the establishment of the first English Parliament. Henry was king of England from 1216 until his death in 1272.

After discovering the coin, the man was completely unaware of how rare it was until he posted a picture of it on Facebook and it was spotted by a specialist.

The lucky finder, who doesn't want to be named, said: "The coin was found in an unappealing field and could quite easily have never been recovered. Now it is protected for future generations to enjoy and it is truly humbling that I was its finder.

"My wish that day came true and I just happened to be the fortunate one. I feel I have to apologise to all those other detectorists who search and dream."