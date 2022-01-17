Dancing on Ice: What happened in week one?

Matt Frost/ITV/PA Wire

The skates were back on as Dancing on Ice returned to our screens on Sunday night.

Six of the 12 celebrities took to the ice to impress the judges and avoid elimination.

It was Strictly pro Oti Mabuse's first time judging the skating show and it didn't disappoint with giant maracas, a crash helmet and the best first skate ever according to head judge Christopher Dean.

We take a look at the highlights from Sunday's show... warning there are spoilers!

And, we want to know what you thought of the opening show! Who is your favourite so far? Who are you looking forward to seeing next week? Head to the comments to let us know.

What happened in week one?



It was a Strictly take-over on Dancing on Ice, with new judge Oti Mabuse and contestant Brendan Cole who is an ex-Strictly dance professional.

Brendan was the first to take to the ice with partner Vanessa Bauer and he impressed the judges, with head judge Christopher Dean calling it the best first opening performance ever!

He finished top of the leader board, but will he stay there after next week's show?

ITV Pictures Musician Bez made Dancing on Ice History by wearing a helmet!

It was a Dancing on Ice first as rock star Bez performed wearing a helmet!

Bez was falling a lot whilst in training so for the live performance he wore his helmet, plus elbow and knee pads.

Judge Ashley Banjo said Bez had his respect for still coming out to perform, adding: "Let's be real, this is dangerous and it is scary."

Next Sunday the other six celebrities will perform, which includes Connor Ball, Rachel Stevens, Ryan Gascoigne, Ben Foden, Stef Reid and Liberty Poole.

One of them will join presenter Ria Hebden in the skate-off, who do you think it will be?

Head to the comments to let us know, who was your favourite on Sunday and who are you looking forward to next week?