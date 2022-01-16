play
What superskills do your grandparents have?

Meet Tony the 86-year-old athlete!

We all love spending times with our grandparents but sometimes they can still wow you with some of the amazing skills they've picked up over the years!

Take a look at this video of Tony Bowman who is still a top athlete at the age of 86!

He says he still aims to be able to run 100m at age 100 and wants to live to the ripe old age of 120! Go Tony!

Now, not every older person can be as active as Tony, but we want to know what YOUR oldies do that blows you away.

grandparent and child cookingGetty Images

Maybe they are brilliant artists, great storytellers or amazing bakers - or maybe they can knit just about anything!!!

Whatever it is we want to know - leave us a comment below!

  • Making model railways.

  • Caring for me

  • My Grandma is the best at baking and cooking 😋

