Crocodile found under Rhondda school floor goes on display

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council What a find! The newest - and oldest - member of the school

A 120-year-old skeleton of a crocodile discovered under a school classroom has gone on display.

The weird find was made when builders lifted the floorboards of a Rhondda Cynon Taf school during renovation work.

Until then the story of a creature buried beneath the Pentre school was thought to be a myth.

Now the "legendary" saltwater crocodile has pride of place in the school after more than two years of restoration.

The legend of the croc!

Jim Rowe Myths had surrounded the burial of a skeleton at the school for decades

"I'd heard a story that parents and school staff had buried a crocodile under the school some time between the two world wars," said head teacher Dr Neil Pike.

"But I thought it was a myth and didn't take any notice - until laid on the floor of the hall was the crocodile!"

The origins of the skeleton and why it came to end up beneath the floor of a south Wales school remains a mystery.

However, the tale told by locals is that a man, returning from serving in World War One, brought back with him the body as a curious souvenir for the school.

Dr Neil Pike Then: The skeleton was badly damaged after potentially 100 years under the floor

It is said the crocodile was initially put on display but then hidden beneath the floorboards - but no-one really knows why.

Despite it being pretty badly damaged, natural history conservation experts Pure Conservation dated the remains to the 1800s.

Rhondda Cyncon Taf Council Now: the crocodile after two years of painstaking restoration work

The skeleton was initially frozen, to remove pests, and tested for dangerous materials before it was cleaned, vacuumed and then repaired.

"The story of this crocodile is absolutely incredible - it was the last thing workmen thought they'd find underneath a classroom." said local councillor Joy Rosser.

"I'm delighted its conservation is now complete and it was fantastic to see the excited look on pupils' faces when they saw the crocodile on display.

"I'm sure it will become a cherished part of the school, representing a one-of-a-kind, real piece of local history which can be enjoyed by pupils and staff members for generations to come."