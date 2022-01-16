Covid vaccine: 16 and 17-year-olds in England to be offered booster jab from Monday

Getty Images

Older teenagers in England will be able to book a Covid booster jab from Monday.

The NHS says invitations will initially be sent to 16 and 17-year-olds in who have had a second vaccine dose at least three months ago.

Booster jabs were previously only recommended for people in this age group who were most at risk from Covid-19.

The decision comes after scientific data showed that the booster jab provides extra protection against the Omicron variant.

Since the vaccination programme rolled out to this age group in August, more than seven in 10 people aged 16 and 17 - have had at least one dose.

GP Dr Nikki Kanani from the NHS vaccination programme, said Covid had caused "so much disruption for so many families over the past two years, affecting young people's lives and education".

She added that getting vaccinated protects them, "letting them stay at school and continue socialising".

Schools around the UK have been reporting that they've being hit with high levels of both staff and student absences since returning from the Christmas break.

However, the NHS has said that it will follow the recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), and will not vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds if they are within 12 weeks of a positive Covid-19 test.

Those children considered at a higher risk from Covid-19 will need to wait four weeks after testing positive before getting a dose of the vaccine.