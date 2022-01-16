The Masked Singer: Bagpipes becomes fourth celebrity contestant revealed

ITV/PA Wire Bagpipes became the fourth celebrity to leave series three of the Masked Singer

It may have been a 'Love Special' on this weekend's Masked Singer, but another celebrity still ended up leaving the competition, despite singing their heart out.

Traffic Cone, Poodle, Panda, Bagpipes and Rockhopper took to the stage during Saturday's episode, where they all performed songs about love.

Poodle and Bagpipes faced the sing-off, with the judges deciding that it was Bagpipes who didn't hit the right note as they became the fourth contestant to be revealed.

But just who was behind the mask?

Who is Bagpipes in The Masked Singer?

Getty Images Former tennis player Pat Cash, who won Wimbledon in 1987, was revealed to be Bagpipes!

Bagpipes was revealed to be former Australian professional tennis player and Wimbledon Champion Pat Cash, correctly guessed by judge Davina McCall!

Pat said, "I played on centre court at Wimbledon, but the most nerve-wracking thing was coming on here."

He explained that he didn't hesitate choosing the bagpipes - seen by many as Scotland's national musical instrument - as his costume for the show.

"I have Scottish roots on my mother's side and let's face it how insane to have singing Bagpipes!"

Next Saturday, the eight remaining characters - Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, Traffic Cone, Mushroom, Robobunny, Firework and Doughnuts - will all perform on the same programme for the first time.

