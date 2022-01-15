Tonga: Tsunami hits island nation after giant underwater volcanic eruption

Getty Images Clouds rising from the Hunga Ha'apai volcano from an eruption last month

The Australian government says it is monitoring the situation and is ready to provide support after a tsunami has hit the South Pacific island nation of Tonga.

The waves were caused by the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, the second in two days.

The eruption caused a huge plume of ash, steam and gas to rise from the ocean.

The large waves prompted also tsunami alerts to be issued to several neighbouring countries including Fuji, Australia and New Zealand.

People on the island were asked to move to higher ground in order to protect themselves from the tsunami.

What has happened?

Videos shared on social media showed waves more than a metre high flooding houses and streets in Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa.

The city lies around 40 miles north of the volcano, on the country's main island of Tongatapu.

The giant eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano was heard across the South Pacific, reportedly as far as New Zealand and Australia.

Getty Images There is lots of volcanic activity in the Pacific Ocean. This undersea volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga on 18 March 2009, sending plumes of steam, ash and smoke up to 100 metres into the air. This volcano is one of around 36 undersea volcanoes clustered in the area

Prof Shane Cronin, a volcanologist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand , said the eruption was one of the biggest in Tonga in the past 30 years.

"This is a pretty big event - it's one of the more significant eruptions of the last decade at least," he told the BBC.

"The most remarkable thing about it is how rapidly and violently it's spread. This one was larger, a much wider lateral spread, much more ash was produced. I expect there to be many centimetres of ash that have been deposited on Tonga."

The government of Fiji has also issued a tsunami warning and has opened safe centres for people who live near the coast to get shelter.

What is a tsunami?

A tsunami is a large sea wave, sometimes taller than a house, which can cause huge amounts of damage.

They can be caused by underwater earthquakes or volcanic eruptions, and can happen unexpectedly and be very unpredictable.

Tsunami is a Japanese word which means 'harbour wave'.