Jonathan the tortoise: 190-year-old becomes the world’s oldest living land animal

Getty Images Jonathan the tortoise is thought to be around 190-years-old!

Meet Jonathan - the world's oldest living tortoise!

Although we don't know exactly how old Jonathan is, scientists believe he will be celebrating his 190th birthday this year.

This makes him the oldest-known living land animal.

Jonathan lives on Saint Helena, a remote island in the South Atlantic Ocean, where it's believe he arrived from the Seychelles all the way back in 1882!

Jonathan lives in the grounds of Plantation House on the island, the official residence of the Governor of St Helena.

He shares his space with three other giant tortoises - David, Emma and Fred.

A photograph taken in 1882 shows that when Jonathan was originally brought to the island he was already fully grown - which scientists say would indicate he was about 50 years of age at the time.

He has now been officially recognised by The Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest living chelonian - that means the reptile group which includes all turtles, terrapins and tortoises.

Did you know? Jonathan is very well known on the island - his picture even appears on St Helena's 5p coin!

Among Jonathan's favourite foods are cabbage, cucumbers, carrots and apples.

Apparently he was a bit of a cheeky chappie in his younger days - he was known for disrupting croquet matches and for going under tables at tea parties.

Happy birthday Jonathan!