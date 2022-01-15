play
Zara Rutherford: Teen pilot to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world

Last updated at 10:20
Zara Rutherford in her planeGetty Images
Zara Rutherford has been flying in this Shark UL ultralight sport aircraft

A teenage pilot is expected to become become the youngest woman to fly solo around the globe next week.

Zara Rutherford is due to return to Belgium on Monday in her specially-made Shark ultralight plane.

The 19-year-old began her epic voyage in the Belgian city of Kortrijk in August 2021.

She has visited nearly 50 countries during her trip including United States, Greenland, Russia and South Korea.

Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford gestures during an interview with Reuters after landing at Gimpo International airport in SeoulHEO RAN / Reuters
Zara pictured arriving last month at Gimpo International airport in South Korea's capital Seoul

Zara, who comes from a family of pilots, began training when she was 14 and gained her pilot's licence in 2020.

"It's a dream I've had my entire life, to fly in a plane around the world, it was just a crazy idea and I always thought it would be impossible," she said.

The teenager has said that she hopes her record attempt will inspire more girls and women to study and work in STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford in her planeYVES HERMAN / Reuters
This is the plane Zara is flying in around the world

Zara explained, "Growing up, I didn't really see many female pilots or female computer scientists, those are two of my passions".

"So then I wanted to fly around the world, hopefully have other girls see me and think, I'd love to fly one day too," she added.

The current female record holder is American Shaesta Wais, who was 30 at the time of her challenge in 2017.

What do you think of Zara's round-the-world trip? Which country would you like to visit? Let us know in the comments below!

