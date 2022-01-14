Sammy the labrador rescued six days after house collapse

Seattle Fire Department Sammy the dog was carried from the wreckage six days after going missing following the landslide that destroyed her family's house.

A lucky labrador-cross called Sammy has been found safe and well, six days after a landslide destroyed her home and trapped her in the wreckage.

Emergency services in the US city of Seattle used specialist equipment to search through the home, which slid around six metres off its foundations down a hill.

Sammy's owners James and Didi Fritts were in the house at the time of the landslide, with James being rescued by the local fire service.

Didi managed to escape unaided but immediately became fearful of the safety of the family's two dogs, Sammy and Lilli.

After days of searching through rubble, the family reported hearing a quiet whimpering sound.

They called the emergency services who managed to rescue Sammy.

The family's neighbour Remy Olivier told the Seattle Times she was a little dehydrated but had no visible injuries.

A veterinarian was immediately on hand to check Sammy over and deemed her in good health but took her to be looked over as an extra precaution.

Sadly, the family's other dog Lilli had not survived the incident.

Olivier said he suspected the Sammy had survived on rainwater for a few days.

"It's just unbelievable that she's still alive", he added.

Sammy and his owners Didi and James cried tears of joy when they were reunited with their pet with Didi shouting, "my baby!" when she saw her emerge from the house.