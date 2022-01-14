Spider-Man: Comic page sells for £2.44m

Alamy

A Spider-Man comic page from 1984 has sold for a WHOPPING £2.44m in a Texas auction!

The record bid came on the first day of Heritage Auctions' four day comic event.

The artwork sold is the first appearance of Spidey's black suit and eventually led to the introduction of the character Venom.

One of the FEW surviving copies of DC's Superman's comic book debut also sold for £2.31m.

Getty Images Stan Lee is considered the 'grandfather' of comics as he created some of the most popular superheroes in the world!

Spider-Man or Spidey, was created by Stan Lee and first appeared in the Marvel comic book Amazing Fantasy, no. 15 in 1962.

Lee was a writer and the former president of Marvel Comics. Alongside Spider-Man, he created some of the most iconic global superheroes including The Incredible Hulk , Iron-Man and The Fantastic Four.

He was also known for the ground breaking features he gave his superheroes and characters. Some had acne and dandruff. Daredevil was blind and Black Panther was the first black Marvel superhero.

You may recognise him alongside some of your favourite characters as up until he died in 2018, He made a brief appearance in almost every Marvel film!.

Spider-Man on screen!

Getty Images Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have all played Spider-Man on the big screen

In 2002 Spider-Man came to cinemas and was a huge hit around the globe.

Spidey was first played by Toby Maguire, and later played by Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

No Way Home was the final instalment of the trilogy that began with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and continued with 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

But, the final movie of the trilogy might not be the last time Tom Holland puts on his spider-suit! It has been confirmed that the actor will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for more films in the future.

