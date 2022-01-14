Turtles swim home after being rescued in Argentina

Reuters This is the moment the reptiles were released back into the ocean

Six turtles have been successfully rescued and released back into the wild in Argentina.

The two green turtles and four loggerhead turtles were rescued from a fishing net in the Buenos Ares Province of the country, but were discovered to have lots of plastic stuck in their tummy.

An organisation called the Grupo Marino Foundation looked after them and removed the plastic.

Getty Images Two types of turtle were rescued and released - green (left) and loggerhead (right)

Blood tests and X-rays needed to be carried out to make sure all the plastic had been taken out, which is why it took a while to be able to safely let them swim back into the sea.

Ten different types of plastic were found in the reptile's stomachs.

Did you know? Green turtles are one of the largest species of turtle in the ocean, as they weigh between 65-130kg and measure between 1-1.2m long

Their shells can be green, yellow, brown or black - they're called green because of the bright layer of fat on their tummy, which scientists think comes from their vegetarian diet

Loggerheads get their name because their heads are quite big, and look like large logs

Loggerhead turtles live in oceans all around the world, except in the coldest seas near the Earth's poles

Karina Alvarez, a biologist at the Mundo Marino Foundation, said: "Three of them [sea turtles] came through the rehabilitation centre due to their mixing with plastic.

"One of them discharged a large amount of plastic, which we often do not see. Those sorts of plastics are found throughout waters and animals are precisely the indicators of the presence of these pollutants."

She added that "the danger of plastic is that it is silent," and that often animals can at first appear to be in good health, so it's important to remove it quickly in order to prevent them from getting really sick.