What is Wordle?

Wordle

Have you worked out what the Wordle is today?

For millions of people all over the world, that's the big question.

The online word puzzle is posted on social media site Twitter, every day. When it started, there were only 90 daily players. Just a few months on, there are now three million!

But what exactly is Wordle and how to you play it?

How do you play Wordle?

Getty Images The game has become extremely popular in just a few months

If you're on Twitter, you might have noticed users posting Tweets with lots of green boxes in them.

What you're seeing is the latest internet craze to sweep the internet - a simple brainteaser called Wordle.

Users have to try and guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer.

It might sound a bit confusing but here's how it works.

First, you have to guess a letter. If the letter from your guess isn't in the word you're looking for, then that letter will turn grey.

If the letter is in the word but isn't in the right position, it'll turn yellow. If the letter is in the word and is also in the right place, it will turn green.

If you find the five green letters and make a word, then you've won Wordle for the day.

Why is it popular?

Getty Images

Wordle is free to play - as long as you have access to a social media account.

Everyone is guessing the same word so players are competing against each other every single day and they can easily share their results.

You can also see how many attempts people took and which letters they got right or wrong.

But, most importantly, the results are spoiler free so no one ruins it for everyone else.

Who created Wordle?

Wordle was created by a man called Josh Wardle. He's a software engineer who developed it in October for his quiz-loving partner.

It all started as a bit of fun for them to play on the sofa with their mates.

"Last year, my partner and I got really into crosswords and word games and I wanted a game for us to play each morning as part of our routine," he told the BBC.

But, to their surprise, it started picking up traction on Twitter as more and more people took notice.

It became especially popular when a user in New Zealand showed her results by using emojis on Twitter.

After seeing that, Wardle created a function that would allow users to share their results more easily, in a visually appealing Rubik's Cube-style grid.

Wardle says he hopes the game will stay free to play.

"I don't understand why something can't just be fun," he said.

"I don't have to charge people money for this and ideally would like to keep it that way."