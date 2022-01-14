play
Large events back as Wales eases Covid restrictions

Last updated at 11:21
Parkrun in WalesAndy Evans/ Parkrun
Rules on outdoor activities meant Parkruns in Wales were cancelled

Welsh restrictions on large events and businesses brought in to tackle the Omicron coronavirus variant will be lifted over the next two weeks.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said Omicron cases are coming down "rapidly" and rules can be relaxed "gradually".

The restrictions had been in place since 26 December, after a rise in coronavirus cases,

How will the restrictions be lifted?
Principality StadiumGetty Images
The crowds should be allowed back in for the Six Nations

The restrictions will be lifted gradually as part of a four-stage process, depending on cases remaining low.

From Saturday, 15 January, the number of people allowed to attend an outdoor event will rise from 50 to 500.

On Friday, 21 January, crowds will be allowed to return to sporting events.

This is expected to mean that Cardiff will be able to host rugby Six Nations game with a full stadium.

From Friday, 28 January, cinemas, theatres and night clubs will be allowed to operate normally too.

However, Covid passes will still be needed for large events.

