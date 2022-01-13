Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for attending a party on 20 May 2020, when the UK was in lockdown.

The party took place in the garden of Number 10 Downing street, where the Prime Minister lives and works. Lots of other people work there too, and Boris Johnson said he thought it was a work event, and only attended for 25 minutes.

Some politicians, like the Labour leader Keir Starmer, have said that this isn't good enough, and have called on the PM to resign.

