Boris Johnson: PM apologises over attending lockdown party

The Prime Minister has admitted to attending a party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first lockdown.

The event was described as "socially distanced drinks", in an email invite sent to around a hundred Number 10 staff.

At the time, the coronavirus rules in England meant that people were not allowed to have parties and could only meet up outside with one other person who they didn't live with.

Speaking in the Houses of Parliament, Boris Johnson offered a "heartfelt apology" but said he believed it was a work event.

What did the Prime Minister say

Reuters Boris Johnson apologised at Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions

The Prime Minister says he went into the garden of Downing Street on 20 May 2020 to thank staff before going back into his office 25 minutes later.

Boris Johnson said when he went into the Downing Street garden, at the time he "believed this was a work event".

Looking back, he said he should have sent everyone inside and he should have found some other way to thank staff.

He said event was "technically within the rules" but he should have realised how it would look to the public.

He apologised saying, "I know millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the the last 18 months".

He added that he understood "the anger, the rage they feel".

What have other people said?

Getty Images Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told Boris Johnson he should resign

The opposition Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer said that the Prime Minister's explanation was disrespectful to the British people and that Boris Johnson "should do the decent thing and resign".

Labour isn't the only party calling for Boris Johnson to resign, the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats have also said that the Prime Minister should stand down from his job.

Boris Johnson said he wouldn't resign, adding that an investigation into what happened is currently taking place.