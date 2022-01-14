Boris Johnson: What happens next?

BBC Pictures Boris Johnson offered a "heartfelt apology" for attending the garden party but said he believed it was a work event.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure right now and is facing anger from many people - and even calls for him to stand down.

It's after he admitted that he attended a "socially distanced" drinks event in the garden of Downing Street during the UK's first lockdown in May 2020.

At the time, people were only allowed to meet one other person outside their household in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

There have also been several reports of other parties at Downing Street and in other government departments which might have broken coronavirus rules - all of which are being investigated at the moment.

Although several ministers from his top top team are supporting him there have also been calls from other political partiers and even from some of of his own Members of Parliament (MP) for Mr Johnson to step down from his role as Prime Minister (PM).

Will Boris Johnson resign?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Ricky has got the full story of what's going on with the Prime Minister

On Wednesday, in Parliament, Mr Johnson apologised to fellow MPs and to the public for the way he handled the event, saying he attended for around 25 minutes to "thank staff" for their work during the pandemic.

In truth, it's not clear what will happen next.

Mr Johnson is under a lot of pressure, but he has asked everyone to wait for the outcome of the investigation into possible rule-breaking at Downing Street during the UK's lockdowns before he makes any further statement.

What's the investigation?

HENRY NICHOLLS Boris Johnson has been under a lot of pressure to respond to the claims of illegal gatherings in his home and place of work - 10 Downing Street

There are a number of incidents being investigated.

They include possible Christmas parties, Christmas quizzes and other garden gatherings, all of which may have been against the rules.

This investigation is being carried out by a woman called Sue Gray. She is a senior civil servant - which means she works for the government but is not an elected MP.

GOV.UK Sue Gray has been asked to look into the possible gatherings that took place in Number 10 during periods of lockdown

Sue Gray will speak to a number of people, look at official documents and decide whether the incidents were breaking rules or not.

If she decides they have broken rules, then it might be very difficult for the Prime Minister to stay in his job and it could even become a matter for the police to investigate.

However she may also decide that no action needs to be taken.

Can the Prime Minister be sacked?

BBC Pictures It's likely Mr Johnson will have to answer many more questions about his attendance at the garden gathering over the coming weeks and months.

Unlike in America, where the President is voted for by the public, the role of the Prime Minister is not elected directly by voters.

The job goes to whoever is the leader of the political party that wins a general election, voted for by the British public.

In the Conservative Party, the leader is voted for by the party members - so it's really important that he or she keeps them onside.

So - although the way the public feels about a Prime Minister can affect the way people in the party act - the general public don't have a direct say in whether the current Prime Minister should keep their job or not.

What is a leadership challenge?

PA Media Boris Johnson meeting the Queen after winning the last leadership election for the Conservative Party and becoming PM in 2019

A leadership election is held to decide who will be the leader of the Conservative Party. Boris Johnson won one in 2019 when former PM Theresa May left the job.

It usually happens when a leader stands down, but it can also be triggered when a certain number of Conservative MPs write to a special committee, called the 1922 Committee, to request one.

A minimum of 54 Conservative MPs must send letters to the committee in order to trigger what is known as a leadership challenge.

MPs might choose to do this for a whole variety of reasons - including feeling the PM isn't up to the job, feeling the choices the PM is making aren't the right ones, or feeling the PM's popularity (or lack of it) might affect the party winning in the next elections.

So far, it is not known how many MPs have written to the 1922 committee but the leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland - Douglas Ross - has already said he intends to do so.

However, Mr Johnson is getting support from his top team in Parliament - including the deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who all say Mr Johnson is the right person to lead the country.