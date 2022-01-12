PS5: YouTuber creates free 3D-printable one-handed PlayStation controller mod

Akaki Kuumeri

A YouTuber has found a way to help people use a PlayStation DualShock controller with just one hand!

Akaki Kuumeri designed 3D-printable plastic modifications - known as 'mods' - that can be clipped onto the DualShock 4 controller.

These mods allow gamers to control the left or right side of their controllers with one hand, and are free for anyone to recreate with a 3D printer.

Akaki submitted his designs to The Controller Project - a charity that supports modifications for gamers with disabilities - and he's been getting lots of praise since!

One person commented on his design, saying: "Thank you for making this as someone that has had [their] left arm amputated I wish there was more stuff like this."

Let us know what you think of Akaki's design in the comments! Do you think more adaptive controllers would help you when gaming?

Making gaming more accessible

Getty Images

Controllers can often be an issue for people with disabilities that restrict their upper body movements.

A controller can be 'remapped' - where buttons can be made to do different or multiple things - to help with this issue. But sometimes this can make gameplay complicated or less enjoyable.

You can also buy controllers that are adapted to be used with one hand, but they can be expensive.

Coming up with a solution

Akaki Kuumeri Akaki attached a mod to the left joy stick to allow the user to rest the controller on another surface and use it by moving it around with their right hand

Engineer Akaki Kuumeri often uses his 3D printer to modify gameplay.

"I've made a bunch of joysticks for flight simulators, shift sticks for racing games, a keyboard-like controller for the Nintendo Switch for my friend, who only knows how to play fighting games with a keyboard."

In his research, Akaki found a number of challenges to gameplay for people with disabilities.

Speaking to Newsround, he said: "You'd never think about it but a lot of games want you to do two or more things at the same time."

Akaki decided to make these printable mods after watching computer engineer Ben Heckendorn, also known as Ben Heck, adapt his controllers.

Geni / Wikipedia Microsoft released an adapted controller for the XBox in 2018 to make gaming more accessible

"His mods are made by taking apart a real Xbox or PS4 gamepad, and soldering on new buttons, moving the existing sticks around, and putting all that in a new 3D printed case," Akaki explained.

But not everyone has the ability to take their controllers apart and reconstruct them, and this is what inspired Akaki to make his own mods.

"I took the functionality of Ben Heck's custom one handed controllers, and replicated that as closely as I could with my tricks and techniques for 3D printed snap-on gamepad adapters."

A friend encouraged him to submit his designs to The Controller Project - a charity that collects and develops printable controller mods and add-ons for disabled gamers.

The charity then prints them for free on request.

Akaki's design has since become popular through the charity and on 3D printing websites.

Should more be done to support gamers with disabilities?

Getty Images There are controllers that are made to help gaming be more accessible like this joy stick controller made by Pretorian Technologies

Akaki believes accessibility in gaming today is "absolutely horrible".

Microsoft have created accessible controllers that are compatible with their latest XBox consoles.

And some companies like Evil Controllers and Pretorian Technologies have developed adapted controllers for people with different accessibility needs. But some people, like Akaki, still feel the range of options are limited.

"There should be tons of third party custom controllers for every occasion: for single-handed use, for use with your feet, for those with smaller and larger hands…" he told Newsround.

"It's shocking to me because there's a massive community out there who would benefit from adaptive technology like this."

For now, he hopes his mods can help people who are unable to use a different controller.