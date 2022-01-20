Sky Brown had an epic year in 2021 becoming Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist ever, after winning a bronze in women's park skateboarding.

We caught up with her to find out what 2022 has in store for skating and her dreams - which include getting medals in skating and surfing at Paris 2024!

And who better to ask the tough questions than Sky's little brother Ocean who is also an incredible skater, surfer and snowboarder? What talented siblings! Take a look.