Animal shelter gets with hundreds of duvets for dogs

Getty Images Anyone for a snuggle?!

If you love dogs, you will know they love snuggling into blankets, pillows, people - anything warm and cosy really!

But when a dog rescue centre in Norfolk appealed for people's spare snuggly bedding via social media, they were surprised with the number of donations they got.

Hillside Animal Sanctuary and Dog Rescue said around 100 people queued outside to hand over their old duvets and blankets for the pups, causing "traffic jams" in the local area!

Wendy Valentine, who founded the shelter, said it would make a big difference to the dogs' comfort, especially during periods of chilly weather, such as the one the UK is experiencing now.

Hillside Animal Sanctuary/PA Two of the dogs from Hillside Animal Sanctuary

"We've usually got a good stock of donated bedding, but recently we've had so much rain," the 71-year-old said.

She said that wet weather means they are using more towels and blankets than usual, and keeping up with washing has been a challenge.

So the shelter appealed for non-feather duvets or blankets for the dogs "to snuggle up into" and the local community delivered.

The post was shared more than 800 times, and word got out!

Wendy said people's generosity would be hugely appreciated by the furry residents, and that duvets made their plastic beds "comfy and warm".